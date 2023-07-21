MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hot weather is back today, but it will cool a little bit for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s and the heat index could once again climb back above 105 degrees. No severe weather in the forecast for today the rain pattern will return to the “summertime pattern”. A couple of evening storms in the forecast for the Pee Dee, but other than that, a mostly dry, mostly sunny afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-70s. A partly sunny start to Saturday morning before a cold front brings scattered storms for the afternoon.

High temperatures on Saturday will be slightly cooler and normal for late July. Low-90s in the Pee Dee and upper-80s at the coast. Triple-digit heat is not in the forecast. Sunday will be similar to Saturday.