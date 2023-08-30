(WBTW) — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North and South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service Wilmington.
The watch will be active until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Hilton Head Island, Hampton, Charleston, Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach, tabor City, and Wilmington are all listed on the areas to watch.
