MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warm weather continues today, but there is a little more cloud cover around. There have been some light showers offshore that have been trying to get to the Grand Strand. We have been dry so far, but based on proximity just note a couple of sprinkles will be possible today. Overall, still mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

It will be partly cloudy tonight with above-average temperatures. It is no longer normal for Florence and Lumberton to be in the 60s at night. Upper-50s are typically for the first week of October. Lows for tonight will be in the mid-60s inland and at the coast.

Tomorrow is the last day of warm weather with temperatures in the 80s. Clouds will slowly build throughout the day and overnight. Isolated rain chances will continue in the forecast for Friday and Saturday morning.

A cold front will move through early Saturday morning, bringing much cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, then upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s this weekend. It will be sunny on Sunday and into next week.