MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another cloudy, cool day, but changes come tomorrow as the clouds break up tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures for today will be below average again in the mid to upper-70s. It will cool tonight with clouds remaining. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, which is normal for this time of year.

The clouds will slowly break up Friday afternoon, and high pressure will settle in for the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow in the low-80s. Sunny, warm weather continues into the weekend with highs in the low 80s.