Hot weather will be back again today, but it will cool a little bit for the weekend. The hot, humid weather continues today with a much lower chance for late-day thunderstorms. High temperatures will be back into the low to mid-90s and the heat index could once again climb back above 105 degrees.

A cold front will push through the area on Saturday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler weather will move in for the weekend with temperatures back to normal, in the upper 80s and low 90s. This more seasonable weather will continue through next week with a chance for storms each day.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a late-day storm. Highs in the mid- 90s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-70s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88-90 beaches.