One more hot day before a weekend cool down

The hot, humid weather will continue through today before relief comes this weekend. High pressure will control our weather through today. We’ll see a sunny and warm start to your Friday. A few clouds will move in late in the day on Friday ahead of the next cold front. That front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather. A slight chance for showers will continue early Sunday, and it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This cooler weather will continue to start next week. We will dry out even more for your Memorial Day with lots of sunshine as temperatures remain slightly below average. Temps will slowly warm into mid-week as some rain chances return.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 95-96 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with scat’d storms. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.