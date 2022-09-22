One more hot day before a big cool down on Friday. High pressure will hold into today with sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Highs today will heat up into the low to mid 90s, which will be close to record highs. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like mid to upper 90s.

A cold front will move through tonight. We will see a few clouds move in late in the day, and a few isolated showers, but the main impact will be much cooler weather. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s, even with plenty of sunshine. Dew points will drop into the low to mid 40s which will allow lows Friday night to drop into the 50s.

It will stay cool on Saturday, then warm a bit for Sunday. The next cold front will bring a few stray showers Sunday night, and will knock temperatures down again for Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and hot. Showers possible late in the day. Highs 94-95 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 56-58 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Friday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.