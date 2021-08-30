One more hot day Tuesday

The hot, humid weather will continue tomorrow. High pressure will hold on for one more day, keeping it dry and keeping temperatures above normal. Skies will be mainly clear tonight. Tomorrow we will see a mixture of sunshine and some clouds. High temperatures will be back into the 90s. A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Wednesday with more clouds, showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot, but still warm and humid with highs in the 80s. The front will move through Thursday with a chance for a few showers, then slightly cooler and less humid weather that will last into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s through Saturday, and night time lows dipping into the 60s. Warmer weather will return Sunday.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.