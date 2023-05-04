MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Another gorgeous day is on tap throughout the area. The air will remain dry and temperatures will be cool for this time of year. The coast will top out near 70 degrees and inland will be in the mid-70s. Very sunny today and luckily not as gusty.

Tonight will be clear and calm with temperatures falling quickly overnight. The beaches will bottom out in the low to mid-50s, and the Pee Dee will be in the upper-40s to nearly 50 degrees.

Winds will be a little more southerly tonight and tomorrow and therefore you can expect warmer temperatures and some more clouds. Highs will be in the upper-70s inland and mid-70s at the coast. Isolated rain chances will be possible late Friday night.

For the weekend, once again there is some rain in the forecast. Neither day is going to be a washout but scattered showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday as also some rain on Sunday, but Saturday looks to be a little wetter. Rain totals 0.25″-0.75″.