Sunny weather will continue for one more day before changes arrive for the weekend. High pressure will hold on today, bringing sunshine and warm weather with highs back in the 80s for most of us. Clouds will build in tonight, and it will remain mild and muggy.

A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with the main threat being damaging winds. It will be warm and humid Saturday with highs near 80. Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend with much cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s. This cooler, more seasonable weather will continue through next week. Rain chances will return by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 59-60 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 78-80 inland, 76 beaches.