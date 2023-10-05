One more warm day before the weekend cool down. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will warm back into the 80s with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for a shower. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, bringing in much cooler weather for the weekend. Skies will be slow to clear Saturday, and it will be breezy with temperatures in the 70s. Sunday will be even cooler with most spots staying in the 60s. Night time temperatures over the weekend will drop into the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be sunny, and that sunny weather will continue to start next week. Warmer weather will return by the middle of the week with temperatures back in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 66 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, breezy and turning cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.