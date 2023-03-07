It will be warm again today before we cool down for the second half of the week. It will be breezy and warm today with a cold front moving through. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to 80s. The forecast for North Myrtle Beach is 79 degrees, which would break the old record of 78 set in 1961. The front will move through dry and turn the wind around to the north. Cooler weather will move in tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny, but much cooler with highs only in the 60s. This cooler weather will settle in for a while. A storm system on Friday will bring clouds and rain and will keep the cooler weather in place through the weekend. Skies will clear for the weekend, but high temperatures will be in the 60s, which is typical for early March. Another chance for rain will move in Sunday night and linger into Monday.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 80-84 inland, 79-80 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 37-42 inland, 43-44 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and much cooler. Highs 60-65.