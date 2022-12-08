It will be warm again today before we start to cool down on Friday. A weak cold front will move off shore this morning, turning the wind to the northeast, and cooling it a few degrees from what we saw yesterday, but it will still be warm. Cloud cover will stick around today and highs will be back near 70. A stronger cold front will move through on Friday with more clouds and a few showers. High temperatures will be closer to normal in the upper 50s to near 60. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend.

Another weak system will move through Sunday evening with a small chance for showers ahead of it Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm up a little on Sunday, then cool again for Monday. Sunshine will return next week with temperatures close to normal.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. Highs 58-60.