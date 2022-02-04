One more warm day before a big weekend cool down

Warm weather will continue today, then it will cool down for the weekend. Another warm day today with highs back in the 70s. It will be windy and become mostly cloudy. Showers and even a thunderstorm or two are possible in the afternoon. This chance for showers will continue into tonight as a cold front pushes through the area. Much colder weather will return for the weekend with highs only in the 40s and 50s.

A storm system will develop off the coast of Florida on Sunday and bring a chance for rain to the Carolinas on Monday. The cooler weather will continue Monday with highs only in the low 50s. The showers will move out Monday night and temperatures will slowly warm up to around average by mid week.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72-75 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy with showers ending. Lows 36-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 50s.