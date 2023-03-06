It will be warm again tomorrow before we cool down for the second half of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s to near 60. It will be windy and warm tomorrow with a cold front moving. High temperatures will warm into the 80s. The front will move through dry, and turn the wind around to the north. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow night. Wednesday will be sunny, but much cooler with highs only in the 60s. This cooler weather will settle in for a while. A storm system on Friday will bring clouds and rain, and will keep the cooler weather in place through the weekend. Skies will clear for the weekend, but high temperatures will be in the 60s… which is typical for early March.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 60-65.