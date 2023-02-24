One more warm day before cooler weather moves in. A cold front will move through today but temperatures will still warm into the 70s to around 80 degrees, before cooling in the afternoon. The front will come through mainly dry, with just a slight chance for a shower. Rain chances increase throughout the overnight and into Saturday morning. Saturday will be much cooler with cloudy skies, light rain and drizzle. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Sunday but we will warm back up into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Much warmer weather will be back next week with temperatures back into the 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak cold front will move through mostly dry Monday night, knocking our temps back down to the upper 60s to low 70s by mid-week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 75-80 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Lows 45-50 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle. Highs 56-58 inland, 58-60 beaches.