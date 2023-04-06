One more warm day before we cool down heading into the weekend. High pressure will bring sunshine and warm weather again today with high temperatures back into the 80s. Clouds will move in tonight ahead of a cold front that will move through on Friday. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms, and cooler weather with highs in the 70s. The front will stall to our south through Saturday, keeping the clouds and rain around, and it will be much cooler. High temperatures on Saturday will only warm to the low to mid 50s. This system will move away Sunday, and we will see clearing but it will remain cool with highs in the 50s. Nice weather will return for next week and we will warm back up to the 70s by midweek.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86-87 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with inland showers. Lows 62-65 inland, 66-67 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and cooler with showers and thunderstorms, mainly inland. Highs in the low 70s.