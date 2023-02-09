One more warm day before rain moves in for the end of the week and weekend. A cold front will approach the Carolinas today, bringing more clouds than the past few days. Since we will stay on the warm side of the front, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s. That front will stall to our west Friday morning, generating periods of rain throughout the day. The front will move through Friday night, bringing cooler weather for the weekend.

A slow-moving storm system from the south will bring more rain on Saturday and Sunday. Three-day rain totals across the area will range from 2 to 4 inches. The system will move out Sunday evening, and we’ll dry out Sunday night. It will clear next week, and warmer weather will return.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 75-76 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Lows 58-60.

Friday, cloudy with periods of rain, still warm. Highs in the upper 60s.