One more warm day before cooler weather moves in. Tonight will stay partly cloudy and it will be warm with low temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow. It will come through mainly dry, with just a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will still warm into the 70s before cooling in the afternoon. Saturday will be much cooler with cloudy skies, light rain and drizzle. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the 50s. Sunshine will return on Sunday, and we will warm back up. Much warmer weather will be back next week with temperatures back into the 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.