One more warm day before we cool down heading into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. High pressure will bring sunshine and warm weather again tomorrow with high temperatures back into the 80s. Clouds will move in tomorrow night ahead of a cold front that will move through on Friday. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms, and cooler weather with highs in the 70s. The front will stall to our south through Saturday, keeping the clouds and rain around, and it will be much cooler. High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to reach 60. This system will move away Sunday, and we will see clearing. Nice weather will return for next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 63 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and cooler with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.