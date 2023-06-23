One more cloudy, wet day before nicer weather arrives for the weekend. The upper low to our west will move away today, but the moisture being drawn northward by that low will continue to pass through the Carolinas, leading to another rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. This plume of moisture will shift offshore tonight, and drier weather will move in for the weekend.

We will see sunshine for Saturday and it will be warmer. There will still be a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm, but the storms will be hit or miss. Most places will stay dry on Sunday. With more sunshine, it will warm up, with some spots in the low 90s by Sunday. A weak cold front will move through Monday night with a round of thunderstorms. Showers could continue on Tuesday before the cold front moves further offshore Tuesday evening. This front will dry us out through the middle of next week and temperatures will only cool off a little.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy with showers and storms ending. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a few afternoon storms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.