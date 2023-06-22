One more cloudy, wet day before nicer weather arrives for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows temperatures will stay in the 70s. The upper low to our west will move away tomorrow, but the moisture being drawn northward by the upper low will continue to pass through the Carolinas, leading to another rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. This plume of moisture will shift offshore Saturday, and drier weather will move in. We will see sunshine and it will be warmer, but there will still be a chance for a thunderstorm, but rain on Saturday will be hit or miss. Most places will stay dry on Sunday. With more sunshine, it will warm up, with some spots in the 90s by Sunday. A weak cold front will move through late Monday with a round of thunderstorms. This front will dry us out through the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.