A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. The heat index will be in the triple digits and is forecast to range from 104 to 109 degrees, even though the air temperatures will only be in the 90s. It will be mostly sunny today, so make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen. It will be another great beach and pool day, but make sure you have other ways to cool off in the heat. Partly cloudy tonight with above-average temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.

Heat advisories are likely going to be issued again for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will be persistent near 90 degrees at the coast and mid to upper-90s inland. Rain coverage is forecast between 30% to 40% of the area throughout Tuesday. The rain is going to be diurnally driven. In other words, the source of thunderstorms will be driven by the heat of the day and the sea breeze front. Therefore, the highest rain chances will be falling in the afternoon and early evening.

A cold front will stall in the Carolinas for the remainder of the week. Rain chances are scattered, but more widely scattered activity is forecast from midweek into the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. Highs 96-97 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

4th of July, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. Highs 96-97 inland, 90 beaches.