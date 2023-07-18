Hot, humid weather will continue this week. High pressure will keep it hot and mainly dry today. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s today and the heat index will not be as bad, topping out anywhere from 98 to 101. The heat index will spike to 105 to 108 on Wednesday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon. We could see a few more storms on Thursday afternoon as we remain hot and humid. Some inland locations could heat into the upper 90s on Friday as heat indices remain a little above 105.

A cold front will push into the Carolinas on Friday night, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms for the weekend. Temperatures will return to normal for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The normal temperatures and afternoon storm chances continue to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-96 inland,90-92 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 95-96 inland, 90-92 beaches.