I hope your Monday is treating you well! Sunshine is still winning out, but temperatures will continue to be below normal until Wednesday. Cooler air will linger around until tomorrow, but most will still remain dry as we approach the middle of the week with a cold front pressing through.

On Tuesday we will see temperatures in the upper 50s for the Grand Strand, and near 60 for the Pee Dee. On Wednesday, temperatures will surge up, jumping to the mid to upper 70s for the beaches and lower 80s for the Pee Dee. More clouds will be present on Wednesday ahead of a stronger Thursday cold front, which will bring patches of light showers for a majority of the day, with eventual storm potential.

Friday will see a return of sunshine as temperatures cool off slightly, back to the mid 70s. Temperatures cool off a little more to start the weekend as showers are slated to move back in for Sunday.

Today: Sunny and mild for the afternoon. Highs, 65-66 inland, 62-63 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with cooler highs. Highs, 58-61 inland, 56-58 beaches.