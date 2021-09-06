Our Labor Day looks to remain mostly dry, highs reach into the 90s

Good morning friends and happy Monday! Labor Day conditions will remain on the sunnier side, with hotter highs again, pushing all the way back to the lower 90s.

Stray showers with a couple of downpours here and there will be possible for the Pee Dee for Labor Day.

Isolated shower and storm chances will also be around as we look towards Tuesday, too, with summer temperatures settling their way back in. Midweek conditions remain very similar and seasonal, as humidity levels will be on the rise, slated to fall again towards next weekend. Once we hit Friday, mainly sunny skies are on pace to return and hang in there for the upcoming weekend.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Mainly sunny for the coast, partly sunny inland. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing with a couple showers, with lows in the mid-70s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Limited sunshine with spotty showers & storms around. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.