A happy Wednesday morning my friends! We are going to be slightly cooler today with highs taking a step back to the low 80s. Some drier air has moved in today and will hold tomorrow, hence the drop of of rain chances. Other than a stray shower here or there tomorrow we’ll be dry for the next two days.

Looking on, a cold front will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms later on Friday. Some of these storms have the potential to be severe with an organized line of storms very possible. Be sure to remain weather aware and check back for timing updates, which should be nailed down better by this evening.

We’ll likely dry out on Saturday and warm up on Sunday. Sunshine is slated to return and hold for Memorial Day Weekend with warmth tracking back up again!

TODAY: Partly sunny and mainly dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Limited clearing late. Lows 63-65 inland, 67-69 beaches.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny again with a slight chance of stray showers. Highs in the mid to lower 80s.