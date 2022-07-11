A good Monday morning, all! Conditions stay cloudier to start the week with lower rain chances and cooler highs. A front is stalled to our south, but it will push back over the next day or so.

High temperatures for today will continue to be five to eight degrees below normal, which will feel nice. The Pee Dee and NC/SC Border will be in the mid-80s, while the coast will stay closer to the lower 80s.

The summertime pattern will be set up again into the middle of the workweek. Today and Tuesday have the lowest chances for rain at 20% to 30%, and the best chance for rain will be in the mid-afternoon during peak heating. More scattered and heavier rain is expected Wednesday through Saturday as another cold front will push into the area and stall.

The hottest day is projected to be Wednesday with temperatures in the low-90s for the Grand Strand and mid-90s inland, adding to the convective threat. The increasing rain chances will gradually cool us off into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 84-85 inland, 82-83 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, but still mild with patchy fog. Lows 69-72 inland, 73-75 beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few p.m. storms possible. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.