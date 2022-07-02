MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– TropicalSstorm Colin formed very early this morning off of the South Carolina coast. Overall, the storm has been very unimpressive as we went throughout most of the day. Partly sunny skies controlled until this evening then a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms moved throughout the area. Currently, the center of Colin is near the border of North and South Carolina and has max sustained winds of 40 miles an hour, it is barely a tropical storm. Colin will be out to sea by tomorrow night. No major impacts are expected.

Going into the overnight rain chances are going to tremendously diminish. Partly cloudy conditions will take over and low temperatures for tonight are going to be mild with mid-70s expected for the beaches and low-70s inland. Mostly clear conditions waking up tomorrow, but the afternoon will present isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The heat index is going to be very noticeable, especially throughout the Pee Dee. The heat index tomorrow in Florence will be 101 degrees. The high temperature for inland tomorrow is in the low 90s while the beaches are going to be in the mid-80s. Along the Grand Strand, the max heat index is going to be in the upper-90s, so make sure to stay hydrated tomorrow. Also with the tropical system offshore, there is going to be a very high rip current risk.

Conditions will dry out as we go into the overnight hours on Sunday and a very similar trend is expected for the 4th of July. Temperature-wise Sunday and Monday will be very similar and isolated showers and storms will ramp up in the mid-afternoon once again. On the bright side, for those with outdoor plans, all cities appear to be rain-free by 8 p.m. Monday which is good for fireworks displays.

Throughout the work week expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon all the way from Tuesday until Saturday. Temperatures are going to be the warmest on Wednesday the Pee Dee will make it to the mid-90s and the beaches will be running near 90 degrees. For most of the week inland is going to be experiencing triple-digit heat indexes.