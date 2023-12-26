MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly cloudy conditions will last all day and for the first part of Wednesday. Rain is expected to be on the lighter side for most of the day, but an occasional heavy downpour is possible. There will be plenty of breaks in the rainfall, but overall a gloomy day.

Temperatures will remain mild and above average. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overnight low temperatures will be 20 degrees above average in the upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees

The rain chance is much lower tomorrow. Isolated showers in the morning and then the clouds begin to diminish tomorrow afternoon. It will be even warmer tomorrow at nearly 70 degrees.

Seasonal weather returns on Thursday with low-60s in the forecast and then only mid-50s through the weekend. One positive note is that it will be very sunny.