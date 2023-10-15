MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy skies are in place for tonight and it will be cooler than last night. The beach will drop down into the mid-50s and the Pee Dee will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Monday will continue the cooling trend with high temperatures at least 10 degrees cooler than normal. Across the viewing area, we will top out in the mid to upper-60s. Partly cloudy conditions for Monday and then mostly sunny on Tuesday.

Temperatures Monday into Tuesday will be cold again in the 40s and 50s. The workweek looks dry and sunny with mild temperatures. The next rain chance isn’t until Friday and it will be scattered throughout the area, not widespread.