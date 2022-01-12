Partly cloudy and warmer tomorrow

Another gorgeous day to be in the Carolinas. We welcomed clear skies and plenty of sunshine once again. Temperatures were warmer than yesterday. Today, we made it into the mid-50s. Tonight will be cold again, but not as cold as last night, expect mid 30s along the coast and low 30s in the Pee Dee.

Temperatures will be milder tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. More clouds will begin to roll in Thursday night due to a weak frontal system. We are not expecting any precipitation, but a quick, stray shower is not improbable. Friday will be mostly sunny. The frontal system will be long gone by Friday morning. Skies will clear up early and temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

The weekend will begin with partly sunny conditions on Saturday with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. Saturday night we can expect temperatures along the Grand Strand in the 40s with inland sitting in the mid-30s. Sunday will be gloomy and wet as a strong frontal system will trek into South Carolina. This system will enter our viewing area early Sunday morning. The rain is expected during the morning hours and continuing into the evening. Some of these showers along the coast may be moderate downpours. The Grand Strand will only being experiencing liquid precipitation. The border belt and cities such as Laurinburg and Lumberton have a higher likelihood of seeing a wintry mix.

The passage of the front will cool us down as we begin our week. Monday-Wednesday will see a gradual increase in temperatures; shifting from low 50s to low 60s, respectively. Skies will begin to clear early with Monday expecting partly cloudy conditions, and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.