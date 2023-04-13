MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It will be mostly clear this morning before clouds gradually worked their way into the area this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm and a little above normal — near 80 degrees in the Pee Dee and mid-70s at the coast. We will see a couple of stray, light showers this evening.

Temperatures will be very mild tonight, staying in the low to mid-60s throughout the area. Scattered showers will occur overnight and throughout the morning commute. Thunderstorms are possible, but they are not expected to be widespread. By the afternoon tomorrow, showers will be isolated and on and off throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but monitor the radar and hourly forecasts to make sure you aren’t caught in the rain.

Friday will be cooler because of rain and increased clouds. The entire area will be in the mid-70s. The weekend will be mostly dry, but a couple of stray rain will be possible. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend.

The beaches can expect to be in the upper 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. The Pee Dee will be near 80 on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday. A cold front moves through Sunday and cools temperatures for Monday.