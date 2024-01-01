MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – We will start 2024 in the low to mid-40s. It will be a partly sunny day with highs in the mid-50s along the border belt and near 60 degrees for the Pee Dee and coast.

A cold front will pass through the area this afternoon. We will mostly see clouds, but isolated sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs on Tuesday through Friday will only manage to warm into the low to mid-50s. We will see sunshine on Tuesday, and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The chances of showers move through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.