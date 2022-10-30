MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was another cloudy day across the Carolinas with light drizzle pestering parts of the viewing area throughout the day. No cities in the viewing area have reported a noticeable rainfall total in the last 24 hours.

Mostly cloudy conditions will stay in place for tonight, but it is not going to be as cold as a warm front will be lifting through the area. 60 degrees is expected at the coast which is 10 degrees above average. Similarly, the Pee Dee should be in the upper-40s, but the mid-50s will be observed tonight.

Tomorrow is Halloween! Tomorrow morning it will be mild and calm, but some patchy fog is to be expected with the morning commute. It will be dry for the first half of the day with partly cloudy conditions.

Around the mid-afternoon, some showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm begin to pop up in parts of the Pee Dee. At this time temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be the warmest Halloween since 2019.

The best chance for rain in the Pee Dee is going to be during prime trick-or-treating hours, between 5-7 p.m. Most of the rain falls west of I-95 and clears out around midnight.

Some showers will linger into the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will continue to warm with 80 expected inland and upper-70s along the Grand Strand.