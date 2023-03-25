MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Through the morning, skies will begin mostly clear and become partly sunny around lunchtime then the cloud cover continues to build throughout the afternoon as a cold front approaches the area.

A large majority of the day is going to be dry with a passing shower inland around lunch and then some showers enter the area from the west around 2 p.m., but most of the rain will be done by 5 p.m. as the showers and storms exit the coast. Winds will be gusty at times near 30-35 mph and rain could be heavy as well. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern portion of our area at a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1/5). This includes a 5% wind and hail risk, and a 2% tornado risk. The last tornado warning associated with this cold front was at 3 a.m. in northwestern Georiga.

Temperatures will still be warm in the mid-70s at the coast and low to mid-80s inland, with mild temperatures tonight as well in the low to mid-60s. A couple of passing showers will be possible before midnight.

The day starts calm but slightly cloudy on Sunday. More rain is in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and it will be more widespread and continue for several more hours. The rain intensifies after midnight and continues through the morning commute on Monday. Sunday’s high temperatures are similar to today with the mid-70s along the Grand Strand and low-80s inland.

A couple of showers will carry over for Tuesday as well. When all is said and done rainfall totals will range from 0.75″-1.5″.