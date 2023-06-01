MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Periods of sun and clouds will make up a majority of your Thursday. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year. At the Grand Strand expect temperatures near 80 degrees and the Pee Dee will be in the low 80s. A slight rain chance this evening.

For Friday, Conway has a lot of events with NCAA baseball. There are games at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The forecast looks similar to today temperatures-wise, but there is a slightly better rain chance from 2-7 p.m. then partly cloudy afterward.

Saturday looks to have a sunnier start with rain chances returning by the evening. Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s at the beach and upper-80s inland before a cold front moves in and cools temperatures 3-5 degrees for Sunday.