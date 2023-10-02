It was a perfect Sunday across the area, and luckily that will be the trend throughout much of the week. Monday through Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the Pee Dee will manage to warm into the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday, then low-80s for the remainder of the week. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will warm to the low-80s Monday and Tuesday, then hold close to 80 degrees through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s and low-60s for the next few days.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday, bringing a little bit of cloud cover and only a slight chance for a stray shower. The cold front will bring in some much cooler, dryer air. Sunshine will return for Saturday as highs cool a little, to the upper 70s. Sunday will be much cooler, starting in the low to mid-50s and only warming to the low 70s.