MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. The good news is the relative humidity and dewpoints will remain comfortable. Expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s near the beach. A high-pressure system will move in and control our weather today and into the weekend.

Tonight, mostly clear with cooler-than-normal temperatures. The beaches will bottom out in the low-60s and the Pee Dee will once again be dropping into the mid to upper-50s.

Saturday looks perfect, but warmer, with mid to upper-80s throughout the area. The Pee Dee is forecasted to be near 90 degrees several days in a row. Great weather for CCMF.

A cold front will move in Monday and will stall through most of next week. This will increase rain chances from Sunday night through Monday night. Rain will not be persistent but there will be on-and-off showers over the 24-hr period.