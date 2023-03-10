MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As of 12 p.m., the radar is rather dry. Skies will continue to be overcast throughout the afternoon and evening and there will still be some isolated showers in the area.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s and temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low-mid 40s. Skies will clear overnight and Saturday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be northerly tomorrow so temperatures will only be near 60 degrees which are below average for this time of year.

Clouds build in again Saturday night and isolated rain occurs after midnight. Most of the rain on Sunday will hold off until the afternoon, but it will continue through the evening.

All of the weekend rain should total less than an inch.