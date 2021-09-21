Periods of rain today, some could be heavy at times

Wet weather moving in today will continue for the next couple of days. The unsettled weather will continue today and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible today with 1-3 inches of rain likely. Some spots could see 4 inches of rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all areas east of I-95 from 6am Tuesday until 9am Wednesday.

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning, and cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week. Skies will clear Thursday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Friday. High temperatures will be in the 70s, and humidity will be low. Night time temperatures will drop into the 50s to near 60. The sunshine will continue through the weekend as it slowly warms up. Temperatures will be back into the 80s this weekend, but it will stay comfortable with low humidity. The warm up will continue into next week.

Today, Periods of rain, heavy at times, Flash Flood Watch. Highs: 78-80 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, scat’d showers continue. Lows: 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scat’d showers and storms. Highs: 82-84 inland, 80-82 beaches.