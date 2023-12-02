MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A warm and humid environment over the area today. It is warm and humid with a southerly wind. That will keep our temperatures elevated into the 70s today across the Coast, Pee Dee and border belt. We will see lots of clouds, mist, drizzle, and periodically some rain showers. Not a lot of rain today. Most of the rain that occurs will be fairly light. Heavier rain moves in this evening into the overnight hours. Highs today will be well above normal. Most areas will surpass the 70 degree mark. Some locations could be close to the mid 70s. A very tropical like feel to the air.

Tonight a band of rain moves into the area. Short term models have this band of rain approaching from the southwest. It will overcome the area between 6-8 pm. It should produce a decent amount of coverage over the Pee Dee and into the Coastal areas. This rain will still be light in nature, but better coverage from the rainfall we see during the day Saturday. Temperatures tonight will stay well into the 60s. A warm, muggy and foggy look to the area.

Sunday a second round of some heavier rain will push through the area during the day. We will see that occur late morning through the early afternoon into the evening hours. We could see a little better coverage and accumulation from this round. Again, a very tropical like feel to the air. Highs will be in the 70s, lows in the 60s. Nothing like December weather. It looks like the back edge of the rain will approach the Pee Dee and Border belt by later afternoon into the evening hours. Rain coming to an end near the Grand Strand after 8 pm.

Looking towards Monday and the rest of the week. Another cooler temperature regime will move into the area. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Followed by low 60s Tuesday, and 50s for the rest of the work week. It will be sunny and dry. Overnight lows will flirt with freeze conditions Thursday morning.