MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is going to be a cool and soggy night. Temperatures are already in the mid-40s and a couple of cities inland will drop down into the low-40s.

Heavy downpours will continue well after midnight. Between 7-9 a.m. tomorrow morning widespread showers will be subsiding. It will not be completely dry tomorrow but rain showers will be more isolated and intermittent, especially in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be normal tomorrow in the mid to upper-50s. A warming trend will continue most of the work week. Eventually, the 70s will return by midweek, and sunshine and drier weather will stick around for a little too.