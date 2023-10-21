MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A chilly morning for most of us across the region. This is after a stormy afternoon across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand and Border belt. Thankfully no damage to report near the area. Back in the Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina, as well as the Charlotte metro are into the Western foothills of North Carolina, quiet a few severe weather reports occurred. We don’t have to worry about storms today.

As we start off your weekend. We will see a nice start to the day. Cool and refreshing day will be on tap for Saturday. We will see sunshine, with some breezy conditions as northwest winds accompany the cold front. That will keep our temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. As we get into Saturday night, some clouds will begin to develop ahead of the next push of cooler air. In fact for a period we could see mainly cloudy skies Saturday night. That keeps our overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be a wonderful day. Lots of sunshine, high temperatures will mange to make it into the low to mid 70s across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. That front we mentioned early will move through Sunday evening. It should remain relatively dry. That kicks our new work week off on the cooler side, with highs not making it out of the 60s, with lots of sunshine.

As we get into next week, we slowly start to warm up as a dome of high pressure sets up over the Southeast. That will keep our overnight lows in the 50s, with a few nights near 60. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Some areas in the Pee Dee may reach upper 70s by the end of next week.