Pleasant weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure to our north will continue to push cooler, drier air into the Carolinas. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with low temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures a little below normal, in the 70s to near 80. A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, kicking up the wind and bringing a chance for rain. That system will move inland Friday night into Saturday with rain. An upper low will stall over the Carolinas Sunday into next week, bringing a chance for scattered showers each day.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 75-80.