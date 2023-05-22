Mostly dry and comfortable weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. High pressure to our north will push mainly dry and mild weather our way through the middle of the week. Rain will stay mainly to our south, but there is a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay a little below normal this week with highs in the 70s to near 80. Low pressure may develop offshore on Friday and linger nearby through the weekend. This will bring a chance for rain, and will keep temperatures below normal.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.