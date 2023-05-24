Pleasant weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure to our north will continue to push cooler, drier air into the Carolinas. This north flow will keep the showers to our south today. Today and Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures a little below normal, in the 70s to near 80.

A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, kicking up the wind and bringing a chance for rain. The low will slowly move up the coast throughout the weekend, keeping the rain chances around Saturday and into Sunday. We could slowly dry out to start next week as temperatures slowly warm back up.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower possible along the coast. Highs 75-80.