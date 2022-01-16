Plenty of Sunshine on the way

This afternoon we finally got a break from the rain that has been battering us all morning. As the system pulls away, skies will quickly clear up for the beginning of the week. For tonight, a stray shower will pass through as the system gets another go around at the Carolinas. This shower will be nothing like we saw this morning, rainfall will be light and quickly over with. It will still be windy as we make our way into Monday. Temperatures for tonight will be in the upper 30s for the coast and low-mid 30s inland.

For MLK day, there will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be cold outside (below normal for this time of year), with all of us in the 40s for the duration of the day. Sunshine will continue for the entirety of Tuesday with temperatures making it into the lower 50s. Temperatures will continue to rise into Wednesday partnered with increasing cloud cover as a high pressure passes through and our next frontal system approaches from the west.

Effects of this system will likely occur Thursday afternoon. This event is still five days in the future so shifting in track and intensity is possible. The passage of this system will drop out temperatures significantly for Friday. It is unlikely that this front will still be affecting us as we move into Friday. Friday night we could see some of the coldest air of the season thus far. Mid 20s for the coast and low 20s inland.