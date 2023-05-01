Sunny, cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy and cool with low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. A stalled storm system over the northeast will maintain a brisk northwest flow over the Carolinas for the next few days, and this will keep our temperatures below normal. Tomorrow will be sunny and windy again with highs in the mid 70s. A few clouds around Wednesday with temperatures remaining below normal. This cooler weather will continue through Friday. A weak storm system may bring a few showers on Saturday. Once that moves away, warmer weather will build in on Sunday and continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.