MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mix of clouds and sunshine as we go throughout the day. There’s still a small rain potential. However, any shower or thunderstorm activity is going to be very limited and brief.

High temperatures for today are going to be very close to average for the first week of September with the mid-80s throughout the area. Low temperatures for tonight will be following suit, near 70 degrees for the beaches and mid-to-upper 60s throughout the Pee Dee. Partly cloudy conditions will take over for tonight.

Rain chances will increase tomorrow primarily for the coast Friday night transitioning into Saturday. Below average temperatures are forecasted for tomorrow with low-mid 80s observed throughout the area.

For Saturday, the rain potential is high. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be intermittent throughout the day and this will carry over for Sunday as well.

Currently, there is a decent amount of model agreement when looking at rainfall totals for the next four days. The Pee Dee and border belt are forecasted to receive 0.75-1.25″. The coast is forecasted to be more active with 1-1.5″ of rain expected